Vice premier urges continued efforts in China's flood control, disaster reduction

Xinhua) 08:47, July 11, 2025

SHIJIAZHUANG, July 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing has stressed the need to continue working on flood control and disaster reduction to fully ensure the safety of people and their property.

Zhang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, went to provinces of Henan and Hebei from Wednesday to Thursday to examine preparatory work at a series of flood-control projects.

Noting that parts of China have recently experienced heavy rainfall, mountain floods and mudslides, Zhang said relevant departments must do their utmost to help disaster-stricken areas with relief and post-disaster rebuilding.

He urged prevention measures to be taken to ensure early detection and responses to potential emergencies.

Because the country is entering a critical period for flood prevention and an active season for typhoons, local governments and relevant departments must be fully prepared for extreme scenarios, particularly at the grassroots level, Zhang said.

