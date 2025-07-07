China marks 88th anniversary of whole-nation resistance against Japanese aggression

BEIJING, July 7 (Xinhua) -- China on Monday held a ceremony in Beijing to mark the 88th anniversary of the start of the entire nation's resistance against Japanese aggression.

An exhibition themed "For National Liberation and World Peace" was also launched to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

Both the ceremony and the exhibition were held at the Museum of the War of Chinese People's Resistance Against Japanese Aggression, located near the Lugou Bridge -- also known as the Marco Polo Bridge -- where Japanese troops attacked Chinese forces on July 7, 1937.

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, delivered a speech at the event and announced the opening of the exhibition.

When Japanese militarists staged the Lugou Bridge Incident and launched their full-scale invasion of China 88 years ago, the Chinese military and people rose up in resistance, initiating a whole-of-nation war effort that opened the main Eastern battlefield in the global war against fascism, said Cai.

Cai stressed that the CPC fought bravely on the front lines of the resistance and set the direction of the national effort, serving as the pillar of the entire nation throughout the war.

United in purpose, the Chinese people fought with unwavering resolve -- for the country's survival, national rejuvenation, and the cause of justice for all humanity, Cai said, adding that they eventually won the war and made a significant contribution to the victory in the global war against fascism.

The exhibition presents a panoramic view of the glorious course of the Chinese people's 14-year hard war of resistance, said Cai, who emphasized the need to carry forward the spirit of the resistance war, strengthen confidence and forge ahead to build China into a strong country and rejuvenate the Chinese nation on all fronts by pursuing Chinese modernization.

He also stressed the significance of making new and greater contributions to the noble cause of peace and development for humanity.

Cai and other leaders joined representatives from all walks of life to present flowers to martyrs of the resistance war. They also visited the exhibition. Around 600 people attended the events.

The exhibition, divided into eight parts with a total area of 12,200 square meters, displays 1,525 photos and 3,237 artifacts.

The Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression was the first to break out and lasted the longest in the World Anti-Fascist War, resulting in over 35 million Chinese military and civilian casualties.

In the main Eastern battlefield in the global fight against fascism, China's resistance effort was decisive in defeating Japanese fascism and supporting other fronts in Europe and Asia, profoundly contributing to the final victory and world peace.

