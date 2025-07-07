China's Central Archives opens over 57,000 documents to public

Xinhua) 13:53, July 07, 2025

BEIJING, July 7 (Xinhua) -- China's Central Archives on Monday opened over 57,000 documents to the public to mark the 80th anniversary of victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

The newly accessible material includes more than 40,000 items specifically chronicling the resistance period from September 1931 to September 1945.

The wartime records -- sourced from Party-led government bodies, organizations, military units and mass groups -- feature telegrams, announcements, summaries, reports and other records highlighting the Communist Party of China's leadership role.

These documents can be accessed at the Central Archives upon presentation of an ID card or relevant credentials.

