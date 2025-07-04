China-EU relations should be characterized as partnership, says Chinese FM

BERLIN, July 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Thursday that partnership and cooperation should be core takeaways from the past 50 years of relations between China and the EU.

Speaking at a joint press conference in Berlin with his German counterpart, Johann Wadephul, Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that China-EU relations have advanced to higher levels and forged a comprehensive strategic partnership.

Wang called on the two sides to take the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations as an opportunity to comprehensively review and reaffirm the important insight left by history, that is: China-EU relations should be characterized as a partnership, with cooperation being the defining feature, independence the key value, win-win outcomes the prospect for development.

The two sides should, through high-level exchanges this year, cherish the efforts of predecessors, carry forward the hard-won spirit of cooperation, and jointly usher in the next 50 years of China-EU relations that are more resilient and autonomous, more mature and stable, and more visionary, he stressed.

Wang pointed out that some people are trying to talk down China-EU relations, exaggerate specific issues, turn economic and trade issues into security matters, or cling to prejudices against China and confine themselves in a cocoon of false information.

However, denying past achievements clouds the vision for the future, and failing to respect the efforts of predecessors is tantamount to denying one's own present, he warned, stressing that the trend of progress is unstoppable, and China-EU relations will only move forward, not stagnate, let alone regress.

Wang reaffirmed the consistency of China's policy toward Europe, expressing firm support for European integration, strategic autonomy and Europe's role as a key pillar of a multipolar world.

Wang stressed that amid incessant chaos and confusion in the international landscape, China has been the most important stabilizing force and the most predictable factor of certainty in the world.

On the issue of peace and security, China is a major country with the best track record, Wang said, noting China has never planned wars, nor has it participated in conflicts, let alone engaged in geopolitical competition.

In terms of global economic development and recovery, China's annual contribution to world economic growth accounts for about 30 percent, Wang said, adding that China has been accelerating high-level opening up and creating a more market-oriented, law-based and internationalized business environment.

On international and regional disputes, China remains committed to political settlement through dialogue and consultation, opposes the use of force and unilateral sanctions, adheres to the principle of non-interference in internal affairs, and safeguards the legitimate rights and interests of the vast number of developing countries, especially small and medium-sized countries, Wang said.

China's development is the growth of a force for peace in today's world, Wang said, noting that China is willing to open arms to all countries, including European countries that hope to cooperate with China, and share opportunities, in a joint effort to protect the only planet inhabited by mankind and build a community with a shared future for mankind.

