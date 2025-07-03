Home>>
China Coast Guard fleet patrols around Diaoyu Dao
(Xinhua) 15:55, July 03, 2025
BEIJING, July 3 (Xinhua) -- A China Coast Guard (CCG) fleet on Thursday patrolled the territorial waters of China's Diaoyu Dao.
The patrol was carried out to safeguard China's rights in accordance with the law, the CCG said in a statement.
