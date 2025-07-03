We Are China

China Coast Guard fleet patrols around Diaoyu Dao

Xinhua) 15:55, July 03, 2025

BEIJING, July 3 (Xinhua) -- A China Coast Guard (CCG) fleet on Thursday patrolled the territorial waters of China's Diaoyu Dao.

The patrol was carried out to safeguard China's rights in accordance with the law, the CCG said in a statement.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)