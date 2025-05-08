Japanese vessel expelled after illegally entering territorial waters of China's Diaoyu Dao

Xinhua) 16:29, May 08, 2025

BEIJING, May 8 (Xinhua) -- A China Coast Guard spokesperson on Thursday said that a Japanese fishing vessel had been expelled after illegally entering the territorial waters of China's Diaoyu Dao.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)