The 3rd Cambridge International Tea Culture Festival in celebration of the UN International Day for Dialogue Among Civilizations

On June 25, 2025, the third Cambridge International Tea Culture Festival came to a successful close at the University of Cambridge. The event, "When Eastern Leaves Meet English Roses," celebrated the traditions of tea arts. Through the fragrance and clarity of the tea, the elegance of the utensils, and the quiet ritual of the ceremonies, tea culture experts from both China and the U.K. were immersed in a living history.

Professor Alan Macfarlane gives a keynote address. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

At the opening event, Professor Alan Macfarlane, anthropologist at the University of Cambridge and Fellow of the British Academy, gave a keynote address drawing on his influential book "Green Gold: The Empire of Tea." He explored the pivotal role tea has played in global history, showing how a single leaf from China shaped trade routes, imperial ambitions, and cross-cultural exchange. He also offered a nuanced comparison of Chinese and British tea cultures in terms of ritual, social practice, and philosophical meaning.

Renowned British artist and former President of the Royal Watercolour Society, David Paskett, reflected on his years in China and his Chinese tea culture experiences. Peter Cavaciuti, master of East Asian tea and painting and chair of the Cambridge Asian Culture Association, shared insights from his studies in China and across Asia, and spoke about his ongoing work to bring East Asian tea traditions to audiences in the U.K. Both emphasised that tea is a means of human connection and cultural continuity.

A participant performs tea ceremony. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

Venerable Dingming, abbot of Wanfu Temple on Mount Huangbo and president of the Huangbo Academy in Fujian, offered a philosophical perspective. Taking the image of a single tea leaf, he discussed the cultural roots of Chinese tea, tracing its transmission across East Asia and Europe over the past thousand years. He explored Chinese aesthetics and the philosophy of harmony through the interwoven strands of tea, culture, and Zen. The idea that "tea and Zen are one," he said, is not only a way of life but a path of spiritual cultivation, embodying the heart of Chinese civilization.

Over 40 distinguished guests attended the gathering, including Cambridge city officials, the Chairman of the Cambridge Chinese Community Centre, professors from across the University of Cambridge, and fellows of several academic institutions. Many praised the event as a meaningful platform for intercultural dialogue.

During the 10-day festival, tea experts from China and the U.K. led a series of themed tastings focused on Chinese teas, helping British audiences deepen their understanding and appreciation of teas from provinces such as Zhejiang, Fujian, Yunnan, and Guangdong. Experts also led workshops at the Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology, exploring cultural artifacts.

Photo shows guests attending the gathering. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

This year's festival was more than just a celebration of our shared human heritage, it became a deep and far-reaching cross-cultural dialogue. Through tea, a symbol of both tradition and transformation, guests found meaningful connections between East and West. The festival brought new energy to global cultural exchange and reaffirmed the importance of dialogue between civilizations.

First launched in 2023, the Cambridge International Tea Culture Festival is now held annually. Co-organized by the Cambridge Asian Culture Association, the Cambridge Chinese Community Centre, and the Cam Rivers Tea House Gathering, with support from the U.K. Digital Museum of World Tea, it has become one of the most significant international tea culture events in the U.K.

