Tea-themed cultural salon held in Cairo, Egypt
Liao Liqiang, the Chinese Ambassador to Egypt, speaks at a tea-themed cultural salon in Cairo, Egypt, June 12, 2025. A tea-themed cultural salon, accompanied by a tourism promotion ceremony for east China's Shandong Province, captivated the Egyptian audience with the rich cultural traditions of the coastal province on Thursday. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)
Essam Sharaf, former Egyptian Prime Minister, speaks at a tea-themed cultural salon in Cairo, Egypt, June 12, 2025. A tea-themed cultural salon, accompanied by a tourism promotion ceremony for east China's Shandong Province, captivated the Egyptian audience with the rich cultural traditions of the coastal province on Thursday. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)
A visitor tries Jinan shadow play at a tea-themed cultural salon in Cairo, Egypt, June 12, 2025. A tea-themed cultural salon, accompanied by a tourism promotion ceremony for east China's Shandong Province, captivated the Egyptian audience with the rich cultural traditions of the coastal province on Thursday. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)
A girl learns about a cultural heritage-themed creative product at a tea-themed cultural salon in Cairo, Egypt, June 12, 2025. A tea-themed cultural salon, accompanied by a tourism promotion ceremony for east China's Shandong Province, captivated the Egyptian audience with the rich cultural traditions of the coastal province on Thursday. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)
Visitors learn about the craftsmanship of Zhangqiu gourd carving at a tea-themed cultural salon in Cairo, Egypt, June 12, 2025. A tea-themed cultural salon, accompanied by a tourism promotion ceremony for east China's Shandong Province, captivated the Egyptian audience with the rich cultural traditions of the coastal province on Thursday. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)
Photos
