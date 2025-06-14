Tea-themed cultural salon held in Cairo, Egypt

15:32, June 14, 2025 By huaxia ( Xinhua

Liao Liqiang, the Chinese Ambassador to Egypt, speaks at a tea-themed cultural salon in Cairo, Egypt, June 12, 2025. A tea-themed cultural salon, accompanied by a tourism promotion ceremony for east China's Shandong Province, captivated the Egyptian audience with the rich cultural traditions of the coastal province on Thursday. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)

Essam Sharaf, former Egyptian Prime Minister, speaks at a tea-themed cultural salon in Cairo, Egypt, June 12, 2025. A tea-themed cultural salon, accompanied by a tourism promotion ceremony for east China's Shandong Province, captivated the Egyptian audience with the rich cultural traditions of the coastal province on Thursday. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)

A visitor tries Jinan shadow play at a tea-themed cultural salon in Cairo, Egypt, June 12, 2025. A tea-themed cultural salon, accompanied by a tourism promotion ceremony for east China's Shandong Province, captivated the Egyptian audience with the rich cultural traditions of the coastal province on Thursday. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)

A girl learns about a cultural heritage-themed creative product at a tea-themed cultural salon in Cairo, Egypt, June 12, 2025. A tea-themed cultural salon, accompanied by a tourism promotion ceremony for east China's Shandong Province, captivated the Egyptian audience with the rich cultural traditions of the coastal province on Thursday. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)

Visitors learn about the craftsmanship of Zhangqiu gourd carving at a tea-themed cultural salon in Cairo, Egypt, June 12, 2025. A tea-themed cultural salon, accompanied by a tourism promotion ceremony for east China's Shandong Province, captivated the Egyptian audience with the rich cultural traditions of the coastal province on Thursday. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)

