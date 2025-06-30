Home>>
Trending in China | Anhua dark tea: Taste through time
(People's Daily App) 16:13, June 30, 2025
Originating from Hunan Province, Anhua dark tea lives up to its name with its rich, dark brown hue. It has been perfected over 600 years since the Tang Dynasty (618-907). Every cup offers a sip of history. Created through a post-fermentation process, Anhua dark tea has a deep, earthy aroma and bold, robust flavor. Its unique micro-fermentation not only enhances its aromatic complexity over time but also makes it highly resistant to spoilage. Renowned for aiding digestion and overall wellness, the tea blends refined taste with health benefits.
