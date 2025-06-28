Chinese lychees captivate Dubai
A visitor picks lychees at an orchard in Gaozhou City, south China's Guangdong Province, June 5, 2025.
Chinese lychees are winning over more fans abroad due to the cold-chain technology and air transportation.
In the United Arab Emirates, with a 48-hour transportation process from picking to marketing, Chinese lychees boarded the shelves of supermarkets still with fresh fragrance.
Every week, four tons of Chinese lychees are transported in two shipments by air from south China's Guangdong to Dubai and sold out in just three days.
These lychees, across thousands of miles, have become a fresh and sweet business card for China on the tables of local consumers. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)
Workers load boxes of lychees onto a cold-chain truck with ice at a company in Gaozhou City, south China's Guangdong Province, June 4, 2025.
Packed lychees for export are pictured at a company in Gaozhou City, south China's Guangdong Province, June 4, 2025.
Workers select lychees for export at a company in Gaozhou City, south China's Guangdong Province, June 4, 2025.
A consumer gives a thumb up after tasting a lychee at a supermarket in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), June 21, 2025.
