WADA condemns U.S. bill threatening funding over governance demands

Xinhua) 15:16, June 27, 2025

BEIJING, June 27 (Xinhua) -- The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) on Thursday criticized proposed U.S. legislation that would withhold funding to WADA unless the agency meets specific U.S. governance demands, calling it an attempt to insert "bias into WADA's governance structure".

The bill, first introduced in January by the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party and advanced by the U.S. Senate Commerce Committee, was a response to no-fault contamination cases involving 23 Chinese swimmers dating back to 2021.

The bill seeks to permanently provide "the ONDCP (Office of National Drug Control Policy) the authority to withhold up to the full amount of membership dues to WADA if it is determined that the Agency does not have a governance model that provides for fair representation of the U.S.; has not fully implemented governance reforms; or has not allowed certain decision-making roles; specifically, independent athletes from the U.S. and other democratic countries, or representatives of such athletes, to have decision-making roles on the ExCo and Board, and in all relevant expert advisory groups, standing committees, permanent special committees and working groups," WADA said in a statement.

WADA slammed Travis Tygart, CEO of the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) for his attempt "to relitigate the Chinese swimming cases, misinform athletes and other stakeholders, and cause significant reputational damage to WADA."

"The bill was advanced following Tygart's lobbying efforts, to allow the U.S. to withhold its WADA contributions if it is not given privileged representation in the agency's governance structure," WADA noted.

"Boiled down, the bill effectively seeks to embed U.S. bias into WADA's governance structure with the threat of withholding funding if this is not achieved.

"Not only is this ironic given Mr. Tygart's unfounded allegations of bias to China in connection with the Chinese swimmer cases; it would also undermine WADA's governance reforms and go against democratic values and principles of good governance."

"As an international regulatory body, WADA cannot give in to this cash-for-influence ultimatum from any country. One can only imagine what Mr. Tygart would say if China or Russia sought to pass similar legislation. If only he put as much effort into addressing the serious deficiencies with anti-doping in the U.S.," WADA said.

WADA also expressed serious concern about the Enhanced Games, which is planned to take place next year in the United States. The event openly supports the use of performance-enhancing drugs and has drawn widespread opposition from the sports world.

"However, according to the statement, neither USADA nor other U.S. authorities appear to have taken any effective measures to prevent the event from going ahead," WADA said.

