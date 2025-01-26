China's first case of disrupting of doping control sentenced

Xinhua) 10:24, January 26, 2025

HOHHOT, China, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- The first case of disrupting of doping control in China was sentenced Friday by the Intermediate People's Court of Hohhot in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

It marks the first case of the criminal penalties for doping since the Amendment XI to the Criminal Law of China took effect in March 2021.

The court found that from March to April 2021, Yang, a former educator, either alone or in collusion with Liu, a former coach, deceived athletes preparing for major domestic sports competitions to take blood transfusions under the guise of "scientific training," to alter the blood and its components, for the purpose of financial gains and rapid enhancement of athletic performance.

Yang and Liu committed blood transfusion-related offences four times, and Yang did so twice alone, earning an illegal profit of 200,000 yuan (27,000 U.S. dollars).

The Chinese Anti-Doping Agency identified that the "blood transfusion" constituted a prohibited measure, leading to a doping violation and severe damage to the athletes' physical and mental health.

Yang was sentenced to one year and nine months in prison for disruption of doping control and fined 300,000 yuan; Liu was sentenced to one year and three months and fined 150,000 yuan. Additionally, Yang's illegal gains of 200,000 yuan were confiscated.

China has imposed criminal penalties for doping since Amendment XI to the Criminal Law of China took effect in March 2021, vowing imprison anyone who lures, instigates, or cheats athletes into using banned substances in either domestic or international competitions.

Before the amendment, the country's Supreme People's Court had in 2019 unveiled the judicial interpretations on the application of criminal law in handling cases related to doping.

