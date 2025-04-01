WADA President Banka, VP Yang Yang to run for third term

Xinhua) 10:12, April 01, 2025

MONTREAL, March 31 (Xinhua) -- Incumbent president Witold Banka and vice president Yang Yang will both run for third terms as the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is set to hold its president and vice presidential elections in May.

WADA made the announcement on Monday, noting that Banka and Yang are the only candidates for their respective positions.

The election will take place during a virtual Foundation Board meeting on May 29, 2025.

"The independent president and the independent vice-president must be elected by a two-thirds majority of the votes (including blank votes) cast by the Board members present at the time of the vote," said WADA.

The terms of office of Banka and Yang will end on 31 December 2025. If re-elected, their terms would be renewed for a subsequent three-year term, from January 1, 2026 until December 31, 2028.

Poland's sprinter-turned Minister of Sport and Tourism Banka and China's former Olympic champion Yang were first elected president and vice president of the world anti-doping leading organization at the 2019 World Conference on Doping in Sport.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)