From Abbottabad to Beijing: A witness to enduring Pakistan-China friendship

Salman Bashir poses for a picture in Yuyuan Garden in Shanghai in 2017. (Photo provided by Salman Bashir)

I spent my childhood in Abbottabad, a picturesque town nestled among the mountains in northwest Pakistan. As early as the 1950s, a Chinese shoe shop stood prominently at the center of the town - a local landmark. My father often praised the exceptional craftsmanship of the Chinese shoemakers, whose leather shoes were considered the finest in town.

Throughout my teenage years, though no one in my family had ever visited China, it remained vivid in our imaginations. My grandmother often told me stories about the country: beyond the towering mountains north of Abbottabad lies another land, one with breathtaking landscapes and kind-hearted people.

Time passed, and the Karakoram Highway came into being - carved through rugged passes, to link Abbottabad closely with China. While that old Chinese shoe shop may have faded into history, a growing number of Chinese companies have since taken root in this region. As cooperation between Pakistan and China continues to deepen across various sectors, the friendship between our two peoples has grown more profound with time.

My connection with China has evolved from secondhand stories to lived experience. In 1980, I became a diplomat at the Permanent Mission of Pakistan to the United Nations in Geneva. The Cold War loomed large over the international landscape, but the Chinese delegation has always been our trusted partner at the United Nations. We often exchanged views on global affairs and our conversations were often followed by generous invitations to Chinese dinners. The warm hospitality of our Chinese colleagues made every visit feel like coming home. I was able to share my thoughts freely with dependable Chinese friends whose understanding and support were a constant source of reassurance.

Over the course of my 40-year diplomatic career, my time serving in China stands out as one of the most rewarding and enjoyable periods. In 2005, I was appointed Pakistan's ambassador to China, and my family shared my excitement. We spent three and a half wonderful years in the country.

During my tenure, I traveled extensively across China - from Kashgar in the far northwest to Dalian in the northeast and Guangzhou on the southern coast. The vitality and dynamism of this ancient land were truly awe-inspiring. The brilliance of Chinese civilization left me marveling time and again. Never before in human history, I believe, has a nation achieved such huge progress in such a short span of time. To witness and experience the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation was one of the greatest privileges of my life.

When I first arrived in Beijing, the city was bustling with preparations for the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games. The capital was transforming at an astonishing pace. The grandeur of the Beijing Olympics opening ceremony, attended by political dignitaries from more than 80 countries and regions, remains vivid in my memory. When the Pakistani delegation entered China's National Stadium, or the Bird's Nest, the crowd erupted in applause. The moment was electrifying, moving not only Pakistani officials present at the stadium but also countless Pakistanis watching at home.

Another unforgettable moment was in 2005, when a powerful earthquake struck northern Pakistan. China was among the first to respond, dispatching an international rescue team that was one of the earliest to reach the hardest-hit areas. Over the following month, China sent 10 shipments of emergency supplies - over 1,900 tons in total - delivered on 24 flights. These supplies brought crucial aid and comfort to affected communities.

When the Chinese rescue team completed their mission and returned home, I went to the airport to welcome them. There, I heard deeply touching stories: many survivors, despite losing everything, still shared their remaining supplies with the rescue workers. Many of the team members were brought to tears by such selfless gestures. It was a moment of profound reciprocity, a moving reminder of the compassion that transcends borders.

That sense of solidarity has never faded. In 2008, when a devastating earthquake struck Wenchuan in China's Sichuan province, I had already returned to Islamabad for official duties, but my wife and children were still in Beijing. My son and daughter held up the Pakistani flag as they stood with the Chinese people in mourning. It was more than a symbolic gesture - it was a heartfelt expression of our family's sorrow and unwavering support. I firmly believe that no matter how the global landscape may change, the people of Pakistan and China will always stand together. Ours is a friendship as solid as rock and as enduring as time.

My love for China began over half a century ago in that little town of Abbottabad. It has followed me throughout my life, shaping and enriching my journey. And now, that connection is being passed down: my granddaughter, only two months old, will one day hear stories about China from her grandparents and her father, who is studying at Peking University. I have no doubt that the next generation of our family will also witness the unfolding of China's remarkable legends - and watch the Pakistan-China friendship bloom ever more brilliantly in this new era.

(Salman Bashir is the former foreign secretary of Pakistan and former Pakistani ambassador to China.)

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)