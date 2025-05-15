Me and China: Following in the footsteps of Marco Polo

May 15, 2025

Vienna Cammarota was a tour guide from Italy. Years of hiking have helped her maintain good health, even at the age of 75. She admires Italian traveler Marco Polo and has repeatedly read The Travels of Marco Polo to understand China through its vivid descriptions. The depiction of the ancient Silk Road in the book particularly fascinated her.

In 2018, she came up with the idea of retracing the ancient Silk Road. With the support of Zhu Yuhua, president of Associazione Cina-Italia di Shanghai, she began her journey on April 26, 2022. After traveling through 14 countries on the Eurasian continent, covering a total journey of about 22,000 kilometers in two years, Vienna finally arrived in China on August 29, 2024.

As she journeyed along this historical route, she witnessed that the Belt and Road Initiative, carrying forward the legacy of the ancient Silk Road, has benefited more and more people across different countries. "I hope to follow in Marco Polo's footsteps, gain a deep understanding of today's China, and continue to sow seeds of friendship along the way," said Vienna.

Following in the footsteps of Marco Polo

