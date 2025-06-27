China-Mozambique cooperation bears fruit after 50 years of diplomatic ties

MAPUTO, June 26 (Xinhua) -- Over the 50 years since the establishment of their diplomatic ties, China and Mozambique have forged a strong and reliable partnership rooted in mutual trust and support. The cooperation has brought improvements to local development and the livelihoods of the people.

For Silva Jacinto Magaia, one of the people who built the Maputo-Katembe Bridge, the project holds deep personal significance. Completed in 2018, the bridge has dramatically improved traffic flow and strengthened connections among families and communities.

"Before the bridge, we had to wait five or six hours to cross the bay on two aging ferries. It was slow, unsafe, and frustrating. Now we can get across in five to ten minutes. The bridge changed everything," he said.

The bridge is one of many key infrastructure projects built by Chinese companies in Mozambique. China has helped construct the Maputo Ring Road, upgrade mobile networks, and build landmarks, including the National Stadium, Xai-Xai Airport, and the Mozambique-China Cultural Center, which have played a crucial role in Mozambique's economic growth and public service improvement.

"I am able to bring electricity and running water into my home, put in doors and glass windows, and buy new clothes for my children," said Angelica Mavie, a farmer who has been working with the Wanbao rice farm since 2018. Mavie said the project is a life-changer, with her annual income having reached 130,000 Mozambican meticais (about 2,054 U.S. dollars).

Located in Xai-Xai, Gaza Province, the Wanbao rice farm, backed by the China-Africa Development Fund, covers 20,000 hectares and currently works with 353 local farming households. Average rice yields have risen from 1-2 tonnes per hectare to 5-7 tonnes, while land use efficiency has improved tenfold.

China has so far dispatched four agricultural expert teams to Mozambique, offering hands-on training and technical guidance.

In Matola, Carla Mariza Esculudes has been working with Chinese experts for over a year, using high-quality mushroom strains and Juncao, a Chinese-developed technology that uses specially cultivated grass to grow edible mushrooms.

"The mushrooms grow seven days faster and yields are up by more than 30 percent. With these results, I am confident about expanding production," she said.

Otilia Tomo, an expert at Mozambique's Institute of Agricultural Research, said that researchers and students have been sent to China for training. "Chinese agricultural technology is making a real impact in the field," she said.

"From clinical services to research collaboration and personnel training, China's medical teams have always been reliable partners," said Mouzinho Saide, general director of Maputo Central Hospital, adding that nearly 50 years of cooperation have raised their medical standards and deepened the friendship between the two peoples.

According to Ma Litai, head of the 25th Chinese medical team in Mozambique, China has sent 25 teams since 1976, offering outpatient services, surgery, free medical consults, training, and telemedicine.

In 2024, China's hospital ship Peace Ark visited Mozambique, providing free medical care to over 7,000 people, and China will also help build a national surgical center in Maputo, said Ma.

In the education and culture sector, the Confucius Institute at Eduardo Mondlane University has trained over 8,000 Chinese language learners since its establishment in 2012.

"We offer not just language courses, but also vocational skills like interpretation, proofreading, and administrative Chinese. Many locals are now qualified for jobs in Chinese-language services," said Yassine Chicombe, Mozambican director of the institute.

"China has been one of our most valued partners, whether in talent training, academic research, or capacity building, especially as we step into emerging fields of technology," said Manuel Guilherme Junior, rector of Eduardo Mondlane University.

