Interview: 50 years of Mozambique-China ties become a model for developing nations, says former Mozambican PM

MAPUTO, June 11 (Xinhua) -- Mozambique and China have forged an enduring friendship over the past 50 years, with cooperation in development, education and infrastructure serving as a model partnership among developing nations, former Prime Minister of Mozambique Aires Ali has said.

"Our ties go back to the 1960s, during Mozambique's liberation struggle," Ali said in a recent exclusive interview with Xinhua.

At that time, China was one of the first countries to offer concrete support to Mozambique's fight for independence. After Mozambique gained independence in 1975, China was among the first to establish diplomatic relations, and cooperation expanded across political, economic, educational, and other fields, he said.

"China helped us lay a solid foundation for development, not out of ideology, but out of strategic friendship," Ali said, noting that in the early years of independence, China played a key role in training professionals to fill the gap left by the colonial administration.

Over the past five decades, Ali noted, the two countries have made significant progress in agriculture, infrastructure and education. China provided technical assistance that supported Mozambique's agricultural growth, while infrastructure projects such as roads and bridges improved national connectivity.

When he served as education minister, Ali strengthened cooperation with China in language and cultural exchange. "We introduced Chinese language instruction and explored the idea of establishing a Confucius Institute, which eventually became a reality," he said. The institute has since become a platform for deeper people-to-people exchange.

Ali also recalled his 2010 visit to China as prime minister during a time when many Western nations were reducing aid to Mozambique. "We believed China would support us in that difficult moment, and they did," he said. Just two weeks after his visit, China sent a delegation of more than 50 entrepreneurs to Mozambique, helping advance key projects.

"It was a defining moment that showed China's serious and timely commitment," he stressed.

In 2024, bilateral trade between China and Mozambique reached 5.21 billion U.S. dollars, according to China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Since Dec. 1, 2024, Mozambique has enjoyed zero-tariff treatment on 100 percent of taxable products exported to China.

Looking ahead, Ali called for deeper cooperation in science, education, and youth employment. He encouraged younger generations in Mozambique to understand and carry forward this valuable friendship.

"We must plan for the next 50 years, exploring new technologies, new paths, and global trends together. No matter how the world changes, we must always stand side by side like brothers, working for the good of our peoples," Ali said.

