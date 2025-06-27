Chinese envoy calls for efforts to uphold int'l system with UN at core

Xinhua) 08:34, June 27, 2025

Fu Cong, China's permanent representative to the United Nations, speaks during a General Assembly event to mark the 80th anniversary of the signing of the UN Charter at the UN headquarters in New York, on June 26, 2025. A Chinese envoy on Thursday called for efforts to uphold the international system with the United Nations at its core, on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the signing of the UN Charter. (Xinhua/Xie E)

UNITED NATIONS, June 26 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy on Thursday called for efforts to uphold the international system with the United Nations at its core, on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the signing of the UN Charter.

Eighty years ago, following the great victory of the World Anti-Fascist War, the San Francisco conference unanimously adopted the UN Charter, laying the cornerstone of multilateralism, establishing the basic norms governing international relations, and charting a clear course forward for humanity, said Fu Cong, China's permanent representative to the United Nations.

He called on states to jointly safeguard the victorious outcomes of World War II and reject any erroneous rhetoric or acts aimed at distorting history.

"We should firmly uphold the international system with the United Nations at its core, the international order underpinned by international law, and the rules-based multilateral trading system," he told a General Assembly event to mark the 80th anniversary of the signing of the UN Charter.

Fu called for efforts to abide by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and respect the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of all states.

"We should champion a vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative, and sustainable security, commit to the peaceful settlement of disputes, and oppose the wanton use or threat of force."

He stressed the need to practice true multilateralism, rally behind the central role of the United Nations in international affairs, press ahead with the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, and work in concert to address global challenges.

China was the first country to sign the UN Charter. China will continue to take concrete actions to fulfill its solemn commitment to the charter and work tirelessly to safeguard world peace and development and to promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, he said.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks during a General Assembly event to mark the 80th anniversary of the signing of the UN Charter at the UN headquarters in New York, on June 26, 2025. Guterres on Thursday called out the selective application of the UN Charter, saying it is not an a-la-carte menu. (Xinhua/Xie E)

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks during a General Assembly event to mark the 80th anniversary of the signing of the UN Charter at the UN headquarters in New York, on June 26, 2025. Guterres on Thursday called out the selective application of the UN Charter, saying it is not an a-la-carte menu. (Xinhua/Xie E)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)