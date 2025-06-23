China-South Asia Expo promotes trade among China, South Asia, Southeast Asia: Vietnamese expert

Xinhua) 10:56, June 23, 2025

HANOI, June 21 (Xinhua) -- The China-South Asia Expo promotes trade linkage among China, South Asia and Southeast Asia, especially in green trade and digital trade sectors, Bui Lien Thao, a specialist at the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, has said.

"Vietnam treasures win-win cooperation with China in various spheres, including import-export and modern transport infrastructure development," said Thao in a recent interview with Xinhua.

Her remarks came as the 9th China-South Asia Expo is being held in Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province, from June 19 to June 24.

Beyond trade, Thao said Vietnam values China's role in promoting the resilience and security of regional supply chains amid growing geopolitical uncertainties.

"Supply chain cooperation with China reduces over-dependence and builds resilience," she noted.

Thao also welcomed China's consistent position on supporting multilateralism and inclusive development.

"Initiatives like the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership and the China-South Asia Expo show a clear commitment to inclusive globalization, in contrast to protectionist trends," Thao added.

