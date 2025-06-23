Glimpse of exhibition areas of South Asian countries at China-South Asia Expo

Xinhua) 08:57, June 23, 2025

A visitor tries perfume at the exhibition area of Bangladesh at the South Asia Pavilion during the 9th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 21, 2025.

The six-day event, opened on Thursday in Kunming, features 16 exhibition halls. Nearly 500 enterprises from eight South Asian countries are participating in the event. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

People visit the South Asia Pavilion during the 9th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 21, 2025.

The six-day event, opened on Thursday in Kunming, features 16 exhibition halls. Nearly 500 enterprises from eight South Asian countries are participating in the event. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

An exhibitor arranges products at the exhibition area of Pakistan at the South Asia Pavilion during the 9th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 21, 2025.

The six-day event, opened on Thursday in Kunming, features 16 exhibition halls. Nearly 500 enterprises from eight South Asian countries are participating in the event. (Xinhua/Peng Yikai)

An exhibitor gestures to visitors at the exhibition area of Pakistan at the South Asia Pavilion during the 9th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 21, 2025.

The six-day event, opened on Thursday in Kunming, features 16 exhibition halls. Nearly 500 enterprises from eight South Asian countries are participating in the event. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

People visit the exhibition area of Pakistan at the South Asia Pavilion during the 9th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 21, 2025.

The six-day event, opened on Thursday in Kunming, features 16 exhibition halls. Nearly 500 enterprises from eight South Asian countries are participating in the event. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

A visitor (R) experiences a Nepalese singing bowl, a kind of tool for sound therapy, at the South Asia Pavilion during the 9th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 21, 2025.

The six-day event, opened on Thursday in Kunming, features 16 exhibition halls. Nearly 500 enterprises from eight South Asian countries are participating in the event. (Xinhua/Peng Yikai)

An exhibitor promotes products to visitors at the exhibition area of Nepal at the South Asia Pavilion during the 9th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 21, 2025.

The six-day event, opened on Thursday in Kunming, features 16 exhibition halls. Nearly 500 enterprises from eight South Asian countries are participating in the event. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

A visitor selects jade products at the exhibition area of Pakistan at the South Asia Pavilion during the 9th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 20, 2025.

The six-day event, opened on Thursday in Kunming, features 16 exhibition halls. Nearly 500 enterprises from eight South Asian countries are participating in the event. (Xinhua/Peng Yikai)

This panoramic photo shows people visiting the exhibition area of Sri Lanka at the South Asia Pavilion during the 9th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 21, 2025.

The six-day event, opened on Thursday in Kunming, features 16 exhibition halls. Nearly 500 enterprises from eight South Asian countries are participating in the event. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

An exhibitor (C) promotes handmade slippers to visitors at the exhibition area of Pakistan at the South Asia Pavilion during the 9th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 21, 2025.

The six-day event, opened on Thursday in Kunming, features 16 exhibition halls. Nearly 500 enterprises from eight South Asian countries are participating in the event. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

An exhibitor arranges products at the exhibition area of Pakistan at the South Asia Pavilion during the 9th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 19, 2025.

The six-day event, opened on Thursday in Kunming, features 16 exhibition halls. Nearly 500 enterprises from eight South Asian countries are participating in the event. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

Visitors and an exhibitor communicate at the exhibition area of Pakistan at the South Asia Pavilion during the 9th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 20, 2025.

The six-day event, opened on Thursday in Kunming, features 16 exhibition halls. Nearly 500 enterprises from eight South Asian countries are participating in the event. (Xinhua/Peng Yikai)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)