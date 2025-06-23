Glimpse of exhibition areas of South Asian countries at China-South Asia Expo
A visitor tries perfume at the exhibition area of Bangladesh at the South Asia Pavilion during the 9th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 21, 2025.
The six-day event, opened on Thursday in Kunming, features 16 exhibition halls. Nearly 500 enterprises from eight South Asian countries are participating in the event. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)
People visit the South Asia Pavilion during the 9th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 21, 2025.
The six-day event, opened on Thursday in Kunming, features 16 exhibition halls. Nearly 500 enterprises from eight South Asian countries are participating in the event. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)
An exhibitor arranges products at the exhibition area of Pakistan at the South Asia Pavilion during the 9th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 21, 2025.
The six-day event, opened on Thursday in Kunming, features 16 exhibition halls. Nearly 500 enterprises from eight South Asian countries are participating in the event. (Xinhua/Peng Yikai)
An exhibitor gestures to visitors at the exhibition area of Pakistan at the South Asia Pavilion during the 9th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 21, 2025.
The six-day event, opened on Thursday in Kunming, features 16 exhibition halls. Nearly 500 enterprises from eight South Asian countries are participating in the event. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)
People visit the exhibition area of Pakistan at the South Asia Pavilion during the 9th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 21, 2025.
The six-day event, opened on Thursday in Kunming, features 16 exhibition halls. Nearly 500 enterprises from eight South Asian countries are participating in the event. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)
A visitor (R) experiences a Nepalese singing bowl, a kind of tool for sound therapy, at the South Asia Pavilion during the 9th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 21, 2025.
The six-day event, opened on Thursday in Kunming, features 16 exhibition halls. Nearly 500 enterprises from eight South Asian countries are participating in the event. (Xinhua/Peng Yikai)
An exhibitor promotes products to visitors at the exhibition area of Nepal at the South Asia Pavilion during the 9th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 21, 2025.
The six-day event, opened on Thursday in Kunming, features 16 exhibition halls. Nearly 500 enterprises from eight South Asian countries are participating in the event. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)
A visitor selects jade products at the exhibition area of Pakistan at the South Asia Pavilion during the 9th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 20, 2025.
The six-day event, opened on Thursday in Kunming, features 16 exhibition halls. Nearly 500 enterprises from eight South Asian countries are participating in the event. (Xinhua/Peng Yikai)
This panoramic photo shows people visiting the exhibition area of Sri Lanka at the South Asia Pavilion during the 9th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 21, 2025.
The six-day event, opened on Thursday in Kunming, features 16 exhibition halls. Nearly 500 enterprises from eight South Asian countries are participating in the event. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)
An exhibitor (C) promotes handmade slippers to visitors at the exhibition area of Pakistan at the South Asia Pavilion during the 9th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 21, 2025.
The six-day event, opened on Thursday in Kunming, features 16 exhibition halls. Nearly 500 enterprises from eight South Asian countries are participating in the event. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)
An exhibitor arranges products at the exhibition area of Pakistan at the South Asia Pavilion during the 9th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 19, 2025.
The six-day event, opened on Thursday in Kunming, features 16 exhibition halls. Nearly 500 enterprises from eight South Asian countries are participating in the event. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)
Visitors and an exhibitor communicate at the exhibition area of Pakistan at the South Asia Pavilion during the 9th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 20, 2025.
The six-day event, opened on Thursday in Kunming, features 16 exhibition halls. Nearly 500 enterprises from eight South Asian countries are participating in the event. (Xinhua/Peng Yikai)
