A glimpse of Zhongguancun Exhibition Center in Beijing

Xinhua) 10:01, June 23, 2025

People visit the Zhongguancun Exhibition Center in Beijing, capital of China, June 20, 2025. The exhibition center, inaugurated in July 2011, is a platform and window to showcase the independent innovation achievements of Beijing and Zhongguancun, known as "China's Silicon Valley."

The current permanent exhibition, covering an area of 10,000 square meters, features five major sections under the theme of new quality productive forces in Beijing. It presents technologies and products from more than 350 Beijing-based research institutions and enterprises in cutting-edge fields such as AI, commercial aerospace, and high-end medical devices. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Zhang Di, vice president of Kuaishou Technology and technical head of KLING AI, a text-to-video AI tool launched by Kuaishou, introduces products at the Zhongguancun Exhibition Center in Beijing, capital of China, June 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

A visitor learns about humanoid robot products at the Zhongguancun Exhibition Center in Beijing, capital of China, June 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Journalists work on site while visiting the Zhongguancun Exhibition Center in Beijing, capital of China, June 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

People visit the "AI+" demonstration area at the Zhongguancun Exhibition Center in Beijing, capital of China, June 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Visitors view demonstration models of the distributed electronic system and chip application system for new energy vehicles at the Zhongguancun Exhibition Center in Beijing, capital of China, June 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Visitors learn about intelligent brain-computer systems at the Zhongguancun Exhibition Center in Beijing, capital of China, June 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Visitors learn about an electric vehicle at the Zhongguancun Exhibition Center in Beijing, capital of China, June 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Visitors learn about a refrigeration machine at the Zhongguancun Exhibition Center in Beijing, capital of China, June 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Visitors learn about products of business aerospace enterprises at the Zhongguancun Exhibition Center in Beijing, capital of China, June 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

An unmanned aerial vehicle is displayed at the Zhongguancun Exhibition Center in Beijing, capital of China, June 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Visitors view a liquid weighing demonstration made by a self-evolving weighing robot at the Zhongguancun Exhibition Center in Beijing, capital of China, June 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

A visitor touches the finger of a humanoid hand at the Zhongguancun Exhibition Center in Beijing, capital of China, June 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Visitors view a car of Xiaomi SU7 series at the Zhongguancun Exhibition Center in Beijing, capital of China, June 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Visitors view a FWH-1500 unmanned helicopter at the Zhongguancun Exhibition Center in Beijing, capital of China, June 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

