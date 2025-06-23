Various activities generate students' enthusiasm for reading in China's Hainan
Students has a fairy tail reading class in the Experimental Primary School in Hanlin Town of Ding'an County, south China's Hainan Province, June 20, 2025. Teachers in the school organized role-playing activities and interactive discussions to generate students' enthusiasm for reading. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)
Students participate in a fairy tale music festival in the Experimental Primary School in Hanlin Town of Ding'an County, south China's Hainan Province, June 20, 2025. Teachers in the school organized role-playing activities and interactive discussions to generate students' enthusiasm for reading. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)
Students perform a finger dance before a class in the Experimental Primary School in Hanlin Town of Ding'an County, south China's Hainan Province, June 20, 2025. Teachers in the school organized role-playing activities and interactive discussions to generate students' enthusiasm for reading. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)
