Various activities generate students' enthusiasm for reading in China's Hainan

(新华网) 09:42, June 23, 2025

Students has a fairy tail reading class in the Experimental Primary School in Hanlin Town of Ding'an County, south China's Hainan Province, June 20, 2025. Teachers in the school organized role-playing activities and interactive discussions to generate students' enthusiasm for reading. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Students participate in a fairy tale music festival in the Experimental Primary School in Hanlin Town of Ding'an County, south China's Hainan Province, June 20, 2025. Teachers in the school organized role-playing activities and interactive discussions to generate students' enthusiasm for reading. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Students perform a finger dance before a class in the Experimental Primary School in Hanlin Town of Ding'an County, south China's Hainan Province, June 20, 2025. Teachers in the school organized role-playing activities and interactive discussions to generate students' enthusiasm for reading. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

