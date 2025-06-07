Symposium urges advancement of education campaign to implement conduct-improvement rules

Xinhua) 09:59, June 07, 2025

Shi Taifeng, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and deputy head of the Central Leading Group for Party Building, attends and addresses a symposium on the work of central groups tasked with guiding a study and education campaign to advance the implementation of the Party's eight-point decision on improving conduct, in Beijing, capital of China, June 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

BEIJING, June 6 (Xinhua) -- A symposium on the work of central groups tasked with guiding a study and education campaign to advance the implementation of the Party's eight-point decision on improving conduct was held in Beijing on Friday.

Shi Taifeng, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and deputy head of the Central Leading Group for Party Building, attended the symposium and made remarks.

The symposium stressed the importance of ensuring the study and education campaign achieves more solid and tangible results, and of guiding Party members and officials to maintain a solid basis for their convictions.

It also urged efforts to ensure that local authorities effectively rectify prominent problems such as the practice of holding lavish banquets and feasts to improve relevant rules and regulations, address institutional deficiencies, and to enhance accountability and coordination in their work.

