Swedish expert calls for education as a digital bridge to foster global citizenship

June 13, 2025

Fredrik Bjoerklund delivers a speech at the 2025 China Internet Civilization Conference, June 11, 2025. (Photo: China News Network/Li Taiyuan)

"Technology's highest purpose is not just efficiency—it is connection," said a Swedish education expert at a forum of the 2025 China Internet Civilization Conference on Wednesday.

Fredrik Bjoerklund, deputy International Principal of Hefei Thomas School, emphasized that education in the digital era should focus on "connection over efficiency" and equip students with the tools to navigate a rapidly evolving technological landscape.

"Today's students don't just live in the digital world — they shape it," Bjoerklund said. Citing recent data, he noted that Globally, 5.57 billion people (69% of humanity) were internet users by Q1 2024. 58% of OECD students now use AI tools weekly. And the AI education market is estimated to grow 30% annually through 2027.

In his speech, Bjoerklund outlined three guiding principles behind his school's approach: to nurture compassionate, future-ready learners through innovation, global vision, and deep cultural roots.

Addressing the role of AI in education, Bjoerklund stressed that it should "amplify wisdom, not replace it." Students are taught to compare AI-generated content with peer-reviewed sources and to think deeply about the purpose of their learning. "If an AI can write your essay, what does that say about the task, or about your thinking? This isn't just about plagiarism, it's about purpose, and the future of what it means to learn," he said.

Highlighting the TalkPal program, which connects students in China with peers abroad, Bjoerklund shared how digital tools can foster meaningful relationships worldwide. "One student told me, 'Now I know someone across the world is waiting to hear my voice.' That is network civilization in action," he said.

Concluding his remarks, he aligned his message with China's vision for Smart Education and UNESCO's global development goals. "Technology's highest purpose is not just efficiency—it is connection," he said.

