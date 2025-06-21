China's Caoxian County builds complete industrial chain of Hanfu

June 21, 2025

Models present Hanfu on the stage during a Hanfu launch event held at a digital economy industrial park in Caoxian County, east China's Shandong Province, April 10, 2025. Caoxian County in Shandong Prvince has leveraged its e-commerce foundation to build itself into a global center for Hanfu, China's traditional attire. The county has built a complete industrial chain spanning design, manufacturing, copyright protection, and digital marketing.

The Hanfu made here, notably the horse-face skirt, or Mamianqun, gained international recognition through appearances at the Chinese clothing design competitions and Milan Fashion Week. Theses clothes have been exported to Australia, Canada, and the EU, generating 12 billion yuan (about 1.6 billion U.S. dollars) in total sales in 2024.

Fueled by youth-driven cultural revival, the thriving Hanfu industry of Caoxian County is an example of the successful integration of traditional heritage and digital innovation. It not only transforms the ancient aesthetics into symbols of modern Chinese identity on the global stage but also serves as a new engine for increasing the income of local people and promoting rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

A staff member monitors the work of embroidery machines in an embroidery enterprise in Caoxian County, east China's Shandong Province, June 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

Staff members make Hanfu at a technology industrial park in Caoxian County, east China's Shandong Province, June 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Sui Shangjun)

Participants of a training course hosted by China Woman's University select Hanfu at a Hanfu base in Caoxian County, east China's Shandong Province, June 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

A staff member works at a Hanfu design studio in Caoxian County, east China's Shandong Province, June 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Shao Zedong)

A staff member promotes Hanfu via livestreaming at a Hanfu base in Caoxian County, east China's Shandong Province, June 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Shao Zedong)

A staff member works on a piece of horse-face skirt, or Mamianqun, at a technology industrial park in Caoxian County, east China's Shandong Province, June 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Sui Shangjun)

Participants of a training course hosted by China Woman's University select Hanfu at a Hanfu base in Caoxian County, east China's Shandong Province, June 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

A participant of a training course hosted by China Woman's University selects Hanfu at a Hanfu base in Caoxian County, east China's Shandong Province, June 19, 2025.(Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

A participant of a training course hosted by China Woman's University tries on Hanfu attire at a Hanfu base in Caoxian County, east China's Shandong Province, June 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

A staff member promotes Hanfu via livestreaming at a Hanfu base in Caoxian County, east China's Shandong Province, June 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Sui Shangjun)

A staff member works in front of a laser cutting equipment at a technology industrial park in Caoxian County, east China's Shandong Province, June 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

A participant of a training course hosted by China Woman's University tries on Hanfu attire at a Hanfu base in Caoxian County, east China's Shandong Province, June 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

A participant of a training course hosted by China Woman's University selects Hanfu at a Hanfu base in Caoxian County, east China's Shandong Province, June 19, 2025.(Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

An embroidery machine is seen at work in an embroidery enterprise in Caoxian County, east China's Shandong Province, June 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Shao Zedong)

A staff member checks a piece of embroidery work in an embroidery enterprise in Caoxian County, east China's Shandong Province, June 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Sui Shangjun)

A participant of a training course hosted by China Woman's University tries on Hanfu attire at a Hanfu base in Caoxian County, east China's Shandong Province, June 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

A staff member designs patterns for horse-face skirt, or Mamianqun, at a Hanfu design studio in Caoxian County, east China's Shandong Province, June 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Jiayi)

A staff member monitors the work of embroidery machines in an embroidery enterprise in Caoxian County, east China's Shandong Province, June 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Jiayi)

A participant of a training course hosted by China Woman's University views Hanfu at a digital economy industrial park in Caoxian County, east China's Shandong Province, June 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

A staff member arranges Hanfu at a Hanfu base in Caoxian County, east China's Shandong Province, June 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Jiayi)

