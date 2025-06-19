Three Gorges Ship Lock marks 22 years of operation, handles over 2.24 billion metric tons of cargo
Vessels pass through the Three Gorges Ship Lock in an orderly manner, June 17, 2025. (Drone photo: China News Service/ Peng Qiang)
As of June 18, the lock has operated safely and efficiently for 22 years, completing 215,000 cycles and facilitating the passage of more than 1.07 million vessels, 12.29 million passengers, and 2.24 billion metric tons of cargo in total, according to the Yangtze River Three Gorges Navigation Administration. The ship lock, known as a “stairway on water,” is the world’s most technically complex inland lock system, with the greatest number of consecutive lock levels and the highest water head.
Vessels pass through the Three Gorges Ship Lock in an orderly manner, June 17, 2025. (Drone photo: China News Service/ Peng Qiang)
Vessels pass through the Three Gorges Ship Lock in an orderly manner, June 17, 2025. (Drone photo: China News Service/ Peng Qiang)
Photos
Related Stories
- Cargo giants from Middle East tap further into Chinese market, boosted by rising cross-border e-commerce
- China-US cargo routes bustle again
- Central China’s Henan Province launches 16 new air cargo routes to boost cross-border e-commerce expansion
- Intelligent robots debut in spotting malfunctions in China's cargo railway, achieving 100% identification for common faults
- China adds 75 international air cargo routes in first four months, nearly 90% to Asia, Europe
- Guangzhou launches direct shipping route to South America
- Air cargo carriers add 19 routes to Europe in Jan-Feb, reflecting growing trade
- First China-Europe Express of cargo ship completes maiden voyage in just 26 days
- Rapid rail cargo trains launched, connecting various city clusters in China as market-oriented reform deepens
- Chongqing-Ningbo river-sea direct route opens to traffic
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.