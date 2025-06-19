China's vice premier urges efforts to promote high-quality development of foreign trade

Xinhua) 13:05, June 19, 2025

QINGDAO, June 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng has called for enhanced efforts to stabilize foreign trade, strengthen support and services for foreign trade enterprises, and utilize the competitive advantages of those enterprises fully to drive the high-quality development of China's foreign trade.

He, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during an inspection tour in Shandong Province which began on Tuesday and concluded on Wednesday.

He acknowledged that amid a complex international environment, China's manufacturing exporters have this year surmounted significant challenges and demonstrated remarkable resilience. Offering high-quality products at competitive prices, these exporters have not only bolstered domestic economic development but also contributed to greater stability in the global economy.

By leveraging their strengths fully and maintaining focus on core businesses, exporters should deepen their presence in international markets while continuously innovating and upgrading their products, technologies and business models, the vice premier said.

He also encouraged manufacturing exporters to coordinate their export expansions with meeting domestic demand.

He also called on local authorities to address the practical concerns of foreign trade enterprises, and to enhance support and services for those enterprises to advance the high-quality development of foreign trade.

