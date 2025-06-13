China's foreign trade shows resilience amid complex global environment: ministry

This aerial drone photo taken on May 28, 2025 shows a view of the Yangpu International Container Port in the Yangpu Economic Development Zone in Danzhou, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

BEIJING, June 12 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Commerce on Thursday said that the country's foreign trade has demonstrated resilience and vitality so far this year despite a complex external environment, with growth recorded in both the scale and quality of trade in goods.

In the first five months of this year, China's imports and exports with Belt and Road partner countries, ASEAN member states and Africa grew 4.2 percent, 9.1 percent and 12.4 percent, respectively, according to ministry spokesperson He Yadong.

These figures show that China's trade network is becoming increasingly diverse, with emerging markets driving incremental growth, He said at a regular press briefing.

The country's high-tech and high-value-added products have become more competitive, with exports of electromechanical products rising 9.3 percent in the first five months of the year, accounting for 60 percent of China's total exports.

During the same period, imports and exports by private enterprises grew 7 percent, accounting for 57.1 percent of China's total foreign trade.

In the face of a complex and volatile external environment, China will steadfastly expand its high-standard opening-up and address the uncertainty of drastic changes in the external environment with the certainty of its own high-quality development, the spokesperson said.

China looks forward to working with more trade partners to address risks and challenges, and to promote mutually beneficial cooperation, he added.

