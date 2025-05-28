Beijing airport sees robust growth in foreign trade value

Xinhua) 16:25, May 28, 2025

BEIJING, May 28 (Xinhua) -- Beijing Daxing International Airport had handled a cumulative import and export value of 102 billion yuan (about 14.19 billion U.S. dollars) as of April this year since its opening in 2019, according to the Beijing Customs on Wednesday.

Data shows that the airport has seen solid growth in import and export values in recent years, with annual figures surpassing 20 billion yuan in 2023 and 50 billion yuan in 2024. In the first four months of this year, the airport handled imports and exports totaling 16.1 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 6.8 percent.

Since 2019, the airport has established trade links with 127 countries participating in the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), with cumulative import and export value hitting 56.3 billion yuan, accounting for 55.2 percent of the total foreign trade volume handled by the airport. From January to April 2025, the airport saw trade with BRI partner countries totaling 7.83 billion yuan, up 48.6 percent year on year.

According to Yu Li, a Beijing Customs official, the import-export cargo volume via the airport has increased significantly, breaking the 100,000-tonne mark for the first time in 2023 and climbing further to 205,000 tonnes in 2024. During the January-April period this year, the figure reached 68,000 tonnes, representing 4.8-percent year-on-year growth.

Earlier this month, an Airbus A330 freighter fully loaded with garments, accessories and aviation electrical components departed from the airport on a direct flight to Paris. This route will serve as a dedicated air bridge for China-Europe cross-border e-commerce.

"We are currently in contact with Chinese enterprises that are suitable for air cargo exports to European countries, helping them reduce logistics costs, secure overseas orders and expand into Europe," said a business manager of a global cross-border e-commerce business agency, which integrates three core functions -- namely seller services, supply chain optimization and ecosystem innovation.

Beijing Daxing International Airport, located in the south of the Chinese capital, has established an air route network connecting 48 global cities, such as Moscow, London and Amsterdam. The airport has attracted 39 international airlines and has launched 50 international routes.

