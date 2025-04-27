China's int'l trade in goods, services hits 4.27 trln yuan in March

Xinhua) 09:37, April 27, 2025

BEIJING, April 25 (Xinhua) -- The value of China's international trade in goods and services reached 4.27 trillion yuan (about 592.57 billion U.S. dollars) in March, up 6 percent year on year, official data showed Friday.

Of the total, the export of goods stood at 2.13 trillion yuan and the import reached 1.52 trillion yuan, resulting in a surplus of 603.4 billion yuan. The export of services reached 239.3 billion yuan and the import reached 379.1 billion yuan, resulting in a deficit of 139.8 billion yuan, according to data from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

In U.S. dollar terms, the country's exports of goods and services amounted to 329.9 billion U.S. dollars in March, while the imports were 265.3 billion U.S. dollars, resulting in a surplus of 64.6 billion U.S. dollars.

