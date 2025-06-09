China's foreign trade up 2.5 pct in first five months

Xinhua) 13:36, June 09, 2025

BEIJING, June 9 (Xinhua) -- China's total goods imports and exports in yuan-denominated terms rose to 17.94 trillion yuan (about 2.5 trillion U.S. dollars) in the first five months of 2025, up 2.5 percent year on year, official data showed Monday.

The growth rate marked an increase of 0.1 percentage points compared to that registered in the first four months of 2025, according to the General Administration of Customs.

During the first five months of 2025, China's exports rose 7.2 percent year on year to 10.67 trillion yuan while imports fell 3.8 percent to 7.27 trillion yuan.

In May alone, China's total goods imports and exports in yuan-denominated terms rose 2.7 percent year on year, the data showed.

Last month, goods exports rose 6.3 percent year on year, while imports went down 2.1 percent, according to the data.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)