Chinese builder completes tailrace tunnel of Angola's largest hydropower project

LUANDA, June 17 (Xinhua) -- The tailrace tunnel of the Caculo Cabaca Hydropower Project, constructed by China Gezhouba Group Corporation (CGGC), was fully completed Monday in Angola's Cuanza Norte Province.

This marks a significant milestone in the main works of the largest hydropower project undertaken by a Chinese enterprise in the southern African country.

Minister of Energy and Water Joao Borges expressed satisfaction with the project's progress, highlighting its strategic importance for Angola.

It will not only enhance the country's electricity generation capacity but also improve the reliability of the national power grid and support the growth of Angola's vital industrial sectors, said Borges.

Chen Yonggang, general manager of the CGGC Caculo Cabaca Hydropower Project, noted that the completion of the tailrace tunnel removes a critical obstacle for subsequent installation of generating units and water impoundment for power generation.

According to Chen, the project is located in Dondo, Cuanza Norte Province, in the middle reaches of the Kwanza River, one of the longest rivers in Angola.

With a total installed capacity of 2,172 megawatts, the hydropower plant is expected to generate an average of 8,566 gigawatt-hours of electricity annually once completed.

It is also projected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 7.2 million tonnes per year, while providing peak-load regulation and flood control functions. At its construction peak, the project will create over 6,000 local jobs.

