Village welcomes a special guest in fight against desertification
Sand prevention and control are the primary tasks in combating desertification. It is also a cause Chinese President Xi Jinping is deeply concerned about.
On Aug. 21, 2019, Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visited the Babusha Forest Farm in Gulang county, Wuwei city, Gansu Province, where he participated in desert control efforts, joining the workers to press sand and dig trenches. He encouraged the workers to carry forward the "modern-day Yu Gong" spirit of the "six old men," promote their enterprising spirit of overcoming difficulties and turning deserts into oases, make persistent efforts to achieve new successes, and work with unswerving commitment to build an impregnable green wall.
Under the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Ecological Civilization, China has effectively halted the expansion of desertification, achieving a historical transformation from "sand forcing humans to retreat" to "humans forcing sand to retreat." China now stands as a global leader in the ecological management of deserts.
