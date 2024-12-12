Interview: China leads global desertification fight with science-policy interface, says UNEP Earth champion

December 12, 2024

RIYADH, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- The interface between science and policy has supported China in leading global desertification control efforts in the decades-long battle, a Chinese forestry scientist told Xinhua in an interview.

Lu Qi, chief scientist at the Chinese Academy of Forestry, who has dedicated himself to transforming one of China's most inhospitable landscapes into a green oasis, was announced Tuesday as one of the winners of the 2024 Champions of the Earth Award by the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) in Nairobi, Kenya.

Lu, 61, has spent over three decades advancing scientific research and policy initiatives to reverse environmental degradation in China.

His notable contributions include establishing expert networks, fostering partnerships, and spearheading the world's largest afforestation project -- the Three-North Shelterbelt Program. UNEP recognized Lu's achievements in the Science and Innovation category.

In an interview with Xinhua on the sidelines of the ongoing 16th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP16) to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) in Riyadh, capital of Saudi Arabia, Lu said that the award not only acknowledges his personal accomplishments but also reflects global recognition of China's leadership in desertification prevention.

"Science has been an integral and driving force in the entire process -- from planning to implementation -- of China's desertification policies over the past decades," Lu said, emphasizing the significance of top-level design and legislation.

Lu cited the Three-North Shelterbelt Program, launched in 1978, which follows a scientific master plan extending to 2050, and the implementation of the world's first law dedicated to combating desertification.

He also highlighted the potential of technological advancements such as "big data, cloud computing, and AI" at COP16. He believes that these technologies can enhance China's future efforts in desertification control.

"In the past, our work was labor-intensive. Moving forward, it will become technology-intensive and intelligence-driven, bringing new vitality to the Three-North Shelterbelt Program," he noted.

China is the first country to achieve zero growth in land degradation and leads the world in terms of planted forest area and forest coverage growth.

Visitors to the China Pavilion at COP16 frequently praised China's efforts in combating desertification. Lu expressed his satisfaction, saying: "I started from COP10, the first land COP I attended, and now it's COP16. In these 13 years, I feel that China's endeavors in fighting desertification have matured."

"China has provided the world with high-quality ecological public goods," he said. "We also hope to share our experiences and solutions with the world, promoting them in other regions through initiatives like the Great Green Wall in Africa."

