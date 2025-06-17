We Are China

Xi attends 2nd China-Central Asia Summit

Xinhua) 19:19, June 17, 2025

ASTANA, June 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping attended the second China-Central Asia Summit here on Tuesday.

Xi arrived in the Kazakh capital of Astana on Monday for the summit.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Zhong Wenxing)