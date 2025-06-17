Home>>
Xi attends 2nd China-Central Asia Summit
(Xinhua) 19:19, June 17, 2025
ASTANA, June 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping attended the second China-Central Asia Summit here on Tuesday.
Xi arrived in the Kazakh capital of Astana on Monday for the summit.
(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Tajik, Kyrgyz and Uzbek presidents sign historical treaty to boost regional cooperation
- 'I will take care of this grape seedling, remember China and my Chinese friends'
- City view of Dushanbe, Tajikistan
- China ready to work with Tajikistan to implement China-proposed initiatives
- China draws Tajikistan 1-1 in AFC U-17 Asian Cup opener
- A great pleasure to witness China's achievements: Tajik student
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.