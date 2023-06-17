China draws Tajikistan 1-1 in AFC U-17 Asian Cup opener

Xinhua) 11:00, June 17, 2023

CHON BURI, Thailand, June 17 (Xinhua) -- China failed to convert an early goal and had to settle for a 1-1 draw with Tajikistan in the opening match of the AFC U-17 Asian Cup here on Friday.

China had a perfect start in the fifth minute when Sun Kangbo intercepted the ball in the midfield and beat Tajikistan's defence with a perfectly-aimed pass to find Wang Yudong, who calmly swerved past the defender before sending the ball into the back of the net.

Tajikistan slowly built up momentum and found the equalizer in the 35th minute. China's goalkeeper and captain Xie Gongbo failed to handle Gafurov Masrur's close header, allowing the ball to slip through his legs and go into the goal.

Wang had another opportunity to put China in the front just before halftime but saw his close-range shot denied by Tajikistan's goalkeeper.

Neither team could find a way to break the deadlock in the second half and ended with a draw.

"Just like I predicted, this turned out to be a tough match for both teams as we have never faced off each other before," said Chinese head coach Yang Chen. "We had a good start, but our performance slipped for a period of time. But overall I am happy with the spirit and performance of my team today and it was a great match."

In the other match in the group, Saudi Arabia stunned Australia 2-0. China will face Australia in the second group match.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Sheng Chuyi)