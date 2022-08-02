Chinese, Tajik FMs hold talks on boosting ties

DUSHANBE, Aug. 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday held talks here with his Tajik counterpart, Sirojiddin Muhriddin, over further boosting ties between the two countries.

Wang said that since the establishment of diplomatic ties 30 years ago, China-Tajikistan relations have achieved rapid development and scored many "firsts."

The two sides took the lead in signing cooperation documents on Belt and Road cooperation, and in building a community of common development and security, making important contributions to building a community with a shared future for mankind, Wang said.

He said that Chinese President Xi Jinping and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon held important talks in February, charting a new strategic plan for the bilateral ties.

China is ready to work with Tajikistan to take the opportunity of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state and strive to build a China-Tajikistan community with a shared future, so as to provide positive prospects for the long-term mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries and add strong momentum to the development of bilateral relations, Wang said.

China firmly supports Tajikistan in safeguarding sovereignty, security and territorial integrity, and in pursuing a path of development and revitalization in accordance with its national conditions, so as to play a more important role in international and regional affairs, Wang added.

For his part, Muhriddin said Tajikistan and China are good neighbors, friends and partners, adding that the two countries have always been co-existing peacefully and achieving mutual benefits, setting an example of state-to-state exchanges.

Tajikistan, he said, firmly supports China in safeguarding its core interests and always abides by the one-China principle.

The development strategies of Tajikistan and China are highly compatible, Muhriddin said, adding that Tajikistan agrees to make a long-term plan for the development of bilateral relations, and welcomes and supports putting the building of a China-Tajikistan community with a shared future as the vision and goal of joint efforts. The two sides can have further discussions in this regard.

Muhriddin said Tajikistan appreciates China's remarkable achievements in poverty alleviation and innovative development and looks forward to learning from China's successful experience so as to help Tajikistan achieve sustainable development and accelerate the process of industrialization.

The minister noted that the two sides should boost connectivity, promote cooperation in trade and investment, expand exchanges and cooperation in production capacity, minerals, infrastructure, e-commerce, artificial intelligence, agriculture as well as sub-national cooperation.

Muhriddin thanked China for providing vaccine assistance and hoped to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the fight against COVID-19.

The bilateral ties go far beyond the bilateral scope, Muhriddin said, noting that Tajikistan is ready to strengthen communication and coordination with China under multilateral frameworks such as the United Nations and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, deepen security cooperation and jointly safeguard regional peace.

Wang said cooperation between China and Tajikistan in various fields has overcome the challenges brought by the pandemic and has made new progress, noting that the trade volume of the two countries is expected to hit a record high this year despite headwinds.

Wang said that the two sides should implement the signed medium and long-term economic and trade cooperation plan, further align development strategies, strengthen cooperation on production capacity and infrastructure, and expand cooperation in emerging areas such as digital economy, new energy and high-tech sectors.

He said that China will continue to actively promote key projects to assist Tajikistan, run well the first Luban Workshop in Central Asia, and import more high-quality green agricultural products from Tajikistan.

China will continue to provide vaccine assistance in accordance to Tajikistan's needs to build an immunity barrer for epidemic prevention, Wang said, mentioning that the two sides should jointly build a traditional medicine center, and strengthen cooperation in traditional medicine.

Wang called on the two sides to strengthen security cooperation, enhance their ability to guard against risks, and safeguard the homeland.

The two sides exchanged views on deepening cooperation between China and the five Central Asian countries, agreeing to propel cooperation in priority areas and build a comprehensive and multi-dimensional cooperation pattern.

After the talks, the two sides signed cooperation documents between the two foreign ministries and attended the inauguration ceremony of the Luban Workshop and the handover ceremony of COVID-19 vaccines for Tajikistan.

