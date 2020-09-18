China, Tajikistan to improve security, law enforcement cooperation

BEIJING, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Zhao Kezhi Thursday held phone talks with Tajik Minister of Internal Affairs Rahimzoda Ramazon Hamro, urging the two sides to improve security and law enforcement cooperation.

Zhao said that the two sides should implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, maintain strategic communication, strengthen law enforcement cooperation, and jointly resist infiltration and interference from the outside of the region.

He urged the two countries to deepen pragmatic cooperation in combating the "three evil forces", drug control and law enforcement ability building, improve security mechanism for major Belt and Road projects, jointly safeguard the strategic interests of the two countries, and push forward the development of the China-Tajikistan comprehensive strategic partnership.

Rahimzoda said Tajikistan is willing to continuously deepen pragmatic cooperation with China in the fields of security and law enforcement.