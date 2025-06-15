Kazakh journalist's martial arts bond with China

14 years ago, Ilyas Mashanlo from Kazakhstan, driven by his passion for Chinese martial arts, came to China to study. After graduation, Mashanlo returned home and exchanged his nunchaku for a microphone, becoming a media professional.

From a martial arts enthusiast to a journalist, his journey vividly demonstrates the rapid development of people-to-people and cultural exchanges between Kazakhstan and China.

"Initially, I just wanted to pick up some movements in Chinese martial arts; however, I fell in love with Chinese culture," Mashanlo recalled.

In 2011, the Kazakh youth started his studies in China and met his mentor Song Dilong, who led Mashanlo to first learning nunchaku. He was later admitted to Shaanxi Normal University where he majored in Chinese language and literature, and international relations. At the same time, he also practiced Tai Chi and Red Fist, gaining a deeper understanding about Chinese martial arts.

In his view, martial arts embody Chinese culture. They not only strengthen the body but also embody profound Eastern philosophy and wisdom.

Now, the young Kazakh journalist can cover and report with fluent Chinese, enabling more people in Kazakhstan to gain a real understanding of China. This year, he has visited Beijing, Luoyang in central China's Henan Province, Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province, and other places across the country. Through words and pictures, he has captured both the ancient charm and modern vibes of Chinese cities.

"Media serves as an important bridge to deepen understanding among people of different countries," Mashanlo said, adding that he hopes to help the Kazakh people gain a more thorough picture about China, with objective and fact-based reports, further facilitating cultural communication and economic cooperation between the two countries.

Discussing the second China-Central Asia Summit slated to be held in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, Mashanlo noted that the first China-Central Asia Summit held in 2023 laid the groundwork for regional cooperation in such areas as economy, trade, and security, and this year's summit is expected to unleash more potential for cooperation.

"When the first China-Central Asia Summit was held in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, I was working in the city doing foreign trade. I was able to witness the summit's splendor and closely followed its achievements," Mashanlo said, believing that a string of cooperation results yielded during the summit have boosted economic growth in Central Asia and improved the region's livelihood.

Mashanlo said that dialogue and cooperation between Central Asia and China is of great significance for safeguarding peace and stability in the region and promoting common development.

For the upcoming summit, the Kazakh youth is filled with hopeful expectations, stating "I hope this summit can deepen Kazakhstan-China cooperation, especially in areas like expanding Kazakh agricultural produce exports to China and increasing joint investment programs, further strengthening trust between our two countries."

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Wu Chengliang)