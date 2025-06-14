Trump presses Iran to make deal after Israeli strikes

Xinhua) 11:17, June 14, 2025

WASHINGTON, June 13 (Xinhua) -- In the wake of Israeli strikes on Iran overnight, U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday morning urged Tehran to strike a nuclear deal to avoid further Israeli attacks.

"Iran must make a deal, before there is nothing left," Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social, warning that "the next already planned attacks" will be "even more brutal."

"I gave Iran chance after chance to make a deal. I told them, in the strongest of words, to 'just do it,' but no matter how hard they tried, no matter how close they got, they just couldn't get it done," he wrote.

In a phone interview with CNN on Friday, Trump said that the United States "of course" supports Israel, calling Israeli strikes "a very successful attack."

Trump is set to speak to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday, CNN reported, citing a U.S. and an Israeli official.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Wu Chaolan)