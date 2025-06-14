Iran downs 2 Israeli jets, captures female pilot: media

Xinhua) 09:41, June 14, 2025

TEHRAN, June 13 (Xinhua) -- Iran's air defense has downed two Israeli Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II fighter jets as well as a large number of micro aerial vehicles (MAVs), capturing a female Israeli pilot, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Wu Chaolan)