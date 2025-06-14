Home>>
Iran downs 2 Israeli jets, captures female pilot: media
(Xinhua) 09:41, June 14, 2025
TEHRAN, June 13 (Xinhua) -- Iran's air defense has downed two Israeli Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II fighter jets as well as a large number of micro aerial vehicles (MAVs), capturing a female Israeli pilot, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.
(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Wu Chaolan)
Photos
Related Stories
- Iran's IRGC confirms military attack launched against "tens of" Israeli targets
- Israeli attacks on Iran raises risk of regional conflict
- Iran's supreme leader warn Israel of harsh punishment following Israeli airstrikes
- Top military commander killed in Israeli airstrikes on Iran's capital: media
- Israel conducts preemptive strike on Iran, major explosion heard in Tehran
- Iran condemns fresh U.S. sanctions ahead of fifth round of nuclear talks
- U.S. launches "endless war" to plunder others' resources: Iranian president
- Iran's president condemns Trump's anti-Tehran remarks
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.