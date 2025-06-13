Top military commander killed in Israeli airstrikes on Iran's capital: media

Xinhua) 10:31, June 13, 2025

TEHRAN, June 13 (Xinhua) -- Chief Commander of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Hossein Salami was killed in Israeli airstrikes on the Iranian capital Tehran Friday morning, the official news agency IRNA reported.

