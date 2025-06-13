Home>>
Israel conducts preemptive strike on Iran, major explosion heard in Tehran
(Xinhua) 09:04, June 13, 2025
TEHRAN/JERUSALEM, June 13 (Xinhua) -- Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Friday that Israel has conducted a "preemptive strike" on Iran, declaring a special state of emergency across the country.
Iran's IRIB state TV reported that major explosion sounds were heard in areas of the capital Tehran early Friday, and the source has not been determined yet.
