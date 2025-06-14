Germany, Egypt call for de-escalation after Israeli strikes on Iran

Xinhua) 11:05, June 14, 2025

CAIRO, June 13 (Xinhua) -- German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said during his visit to Egypt on Friday that the conditions in the region are worsening after the Israeli attacks on Iran.

Speaking at a joint press conference in Cairo with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, Wadephul described the Israeli strikes as "worrying" and urged restraint from all sides to avoid further destabilization.

Meanwhile, Abdelatty stressed that "the region rests on a powder keg," warning that military solutions will not bring stability or security to the region.

He reaffirmed Egypt's call for de-escalation and political solutions, and highlighted the need to safeguard Red Sea navigation with international backing.

Wadephul, for his part, said Germany acknowledged Israel's right to defend its territory and citizens. Nevertheless, he called on all regional parties to exercise self-control and to prevent any escalatory steps that could jeopardize the security of the entire region.

Also on Friday, the Egyptian foreign minister held phone talks with his Iranian counterpart to exchange views on the Israeli air assault, during which Abdelatty stressed Egypt's condemnation and rejection of "the Israeli aggression on Iran's sovereignty, violating the safety and unity of its land."

Abdelatty also held separate phone calls with his counterparts from France, Greece, Cyprus, Iraq, and Qatar. The diplomats agreed to maintain close coordination and step up joint efforts to defuse tensions and prevent the region from spiraling into chaos.

The Israel Defense Forces confirmed on Friday that it had launched a "preemptive, precise, combined" assault on dozens of military targets across Iran, including facilities linked to Tehran's nuclear program.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Wu Chaolan)