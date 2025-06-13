Dragon boat festival brings Chinese culture to Israel's Acre

JERUSALEM, June 12 (Xinhua) -- More than 300 participants gathered along the Mediterranean coast on Thursday as the ancient northern Israeli city of Acre hosted a colourful Chinese cultural event centred on traditional dragon boat racing.

The event, held near the city's historic walls, featured boat races alongside cultural exhibitions, traditional Chinese music and dance performances, and tastings of zongzi, a glutinous rice dumpling traditionally eaten during the Dragon Boat Festival.

Chinese Ambassador to Israel Xiao Junzheng, who attended the event, said it reflected growing international appreciation for the Dragon Boat Festival, which was added to UNESCO's list of Intangible Cultural Heritage in 2009.

"Through activities such as dragon boat racing, people from different countries experience the richness of traditional Chinese culture and promote mutual understanding among civilizations," Xiao said.

He described Acre -- known for its cultural diversity and layered history -- as an ideal venue. "The arrival of this traditional Chinese custom to the shores of the Mediterranean not only highlights the vitality of China-Israel cultural exchange but also injects new momentum into people-to-people ties between the two countries," he added.

Acre Mayor Loay Fares said the event's focus was less on competition and more on community and cultural engagement.

"Rooted in China's ancient culture, dragon boat racing embodies important values such as teamwork, loyalty, perseverance, and community spirit," he said. "It has become a window for Israeli citizens to engage with Chinese culture and has breathed new life into this historic city, blending tradition with modernity."

Local resident Karen Kadosh, who took part in the race for the first time, called the experience "fascinating."

"It's a team sport that gave me a real taste of traditional Chinese culture," she said, adding that it sparked a growing interest in Chinese festivals and traditions.

The Dragon Boat Festival, which commemorates the death of the ancient Chinese poet Qu Yuan, is celebrated annually on the fifth day of the fifth month of the Chinese lunar calendar.

