De Yun She's in Tanzania debut bridges cultures through comedy

June 11 (Xinhua)

DAR ES SALAAM, June 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese crosstalk troupe De Yun She held a special performance in Tanzania's Dar es Salaam on Tuesday night, drawing a crowd of over 1,200 spectators.

"This is my first time in Africa, and the first time De Yun She has set foot on the continent," said Guo Degang, founder of the troupe and one of China's most well-known crosstalk performers.

De Yun She is credited with promoting the art of xiangsheng, or crosstalk comedy, a traditional Chinese comedic form that combines witty dialogue, wordplay, storytelling and satire. Typically performed by two people, xiangsheng relies heavily on linguistic nuance and cultural references, making overseas performances both challenging and meaningful.

"Crosstalk is deeply rooted in the Chinese language," Guo said. "But its charm and stage presence resonate globally. Art knows no borders. The joy of the Chinese people deserves to be seen and heard around the world."

Guo's long-time stage partner, Yu Qian, said the essence of crosstalk lies in both tradition and innovation. "We blend traditional techniques with contemporary content, delivering it to audiences across cultures. This performance in Africa is not just a cultural exchange, but an emotional connection."

The Dar es Salaam show was the second stop on the troupe's first-ever tour of Africa. According to Guo, De Yun She began its overseas tours in 2010 and has since performed in countries across Asia, North America and Europe. The African tour began in Johannesburg, South Africa, before arriving in Tanzania.

The performance in Dar es Salaam received an enthusiastic response. Lang Yifu, a young Chinese working in Tanzania, said the event was a cultural feast delivered to his doorstep.

"It is not just a show. It is a bridge of cultural connection, helping us feel the warmth of home even when we are far away," he added.

