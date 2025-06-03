2025 Kazakhstan "Chinese Silk Road Literature Week" held in Almaty

Xinhua) 08:40, June 03, 2025

Students read books at an event during the 2025 Kazakhstan "Chinese Silk Road Literature Week" at Al-Farabi Kazakh National University in Almaty, Kazakhstan, May 31, 2025.

The opening ceremony of the 2025 Kazakhstan "Chinese Silk Road Literature Week" and a thematic forum titled "New Rhythms of the Silk Road: Literature Makes Life Better" were successfully held on Saturday at Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.

The event drew more than 300 participants, including local readers, students and literature enthusiasts, and guests from China. (Xinhua/Zhao Yu)

Rector Zhanseit Tuimebayev of Al-Farabi Kazakh National University delivers a speech at the opening ceremony of the 2025 Kazakhstan "Chinese Silk Road Literature Week" in Almaty, Kazakhstan, May 31, 2025.

