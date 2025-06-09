Scenery of Yellow River in Dalad Banner of China's Inner Mongolia

Xinhua) 10:19, June 09, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on June 7, 2025 shows the scenery of Yellow River in Dalad Banner of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 7, 2025 shows the scenery of Yellow River in Dalad Banner of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

This photo taken on June 7, 2025 shows the scenery of Yellow River in Dalad Banner of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Gao Wei)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 7, 2025 shows the scenery of Yellow River in Dalad Banner of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 7, 2025 shows the scenery of Yellow River in Dalad Banner of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 7, 2025 shows the scenery of Yellow River in Dalad Banner of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 7, 2025 shows the scenery of Yellow River in Dalad Banner of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)