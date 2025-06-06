Home>>
U.S. Federal judge issues temporary restraining order to block Trump's visa ban for Harvard foreign students
(Xinhua) 11:21, June 06, 2025
SAN FRANCISCO, June 5 (Xinhua) -- A federal judge on Thursday issued a temporary restraining order to block the Trump administration's proclamation banning international students from entering the United States on Harvard-sponsored visas.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Big investors leaving U.S. markets amid trade wars, rising U.S. debt: FT
- Trump, Musk clash over economic policy, spending bill
- Doubled U.S. steel, aluminum tariffs spark criticism, trade war concerns across globe
- U.S. pushes trade partners for best offer by June 4
- Trump doubles steel, aluminum tariffs to 50 pct amid legal challenges
- Trump's tax-cut bill to add 2.4 trln USD to deficit, says CBO analysis
- EU warns U.S. tariff hike on steel, aluminum threatens trade talks
- Canada's union calls for countermeasures against U.S. escalating tariffs
- Trump administration threatens Columbia University with its accreditation
- At least 30 African migrants killed in U.S. airstrikes on detention center in N. Yemen: Houthis
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.