U.S. Federal judge issues temporary restraining order to block Trump's visa ban for Harvard foreign students

Xinhua) 11:21, June 06, 2025

SAN FRANCISCO, June 5 (Xinhua) -- A federal judge on Thursday issued a temporary restraining order to block the Trump administration's proclamation banning international students from entering the United States on Harvard-sponsored visas.

