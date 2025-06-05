Canada's union calls for countermeasures against U.S. escalating tariffs

June 05, 2025

OTTAWA, June 4 (Xinhua) -- Canada's largest private sector union, Unifor, on Wednesday urged the federal government to act without delay to counter the escalating steel and aluminum tariffs initiated by the United States.

The decision by U.S. President Donald Trump to double tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum imports to 50 percent is a direct threat to Canadian jobs and economic stability, said the union in a news release.

"These tariffs are killing investment in our steel, aluminum, and auto sectors, and we are already seeing the consequences in lost jobs and economic instability," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "We need immediate and forceful action to defend good jobs and safeguard our national economic security."

The 50 percent tariff, which came into effect on Wednesday, doubles the previous 25 percent duty imposed on Canadian steel and aluminum imports since March 2025.

Canada remains the largest supplier of both steel and aluminum to the United States. The United States imports approximately a quarter of its steel from Canadian suppliers, while half of all U.S. aluminum consumption originates from Canada.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy.

